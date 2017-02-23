Lyft begins transportation in Rochester

A major change to Rochester's transportation landscape begins Thursday, as ride sharing service Lyft is set to begin operation.

Lyft has added the Rochester area to its list of serviceable cities on its website.

Users can see where Lyft will take them in the area - as far north as Oronoco, west past Kasson, east to Dover and almost as far south as Stewartville.

Basic fare will cost passengers a dollar per mile and 15 cents per minute. A trip from Peace Plaza to Rochester International Airport would cost $14 according to the service's online fare calculator.