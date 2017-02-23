Rep. Walz and Sen. Grassley host town hall meetings Thursday

Two United States lawmakers will host town hall meetings Thursday, as senators and congress members face confrontations with those back home all over the country.

First, Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Charles City, Iowa at the Floyd County Courthouse.

Tensions were high at a Grassley town hall earlier this week in Iowa Falls. People started shouting questions at the senator as soon as he walked in.

Topics of discussion included the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, gun rights and immigration.

Those same topics are sure to come up Thursday night in Rochester, when Rep. Tim Walz hosts a town hall at Rochester Community and Technical College.

The congressman wants to hear what people think should be priorities he can bring back to Washington, D.C.

It has been six years since Walz has held an official town hall meeting in the Med City. He has held more informal events recently, including a round table discussion on healthcare in December.

Thursday's town hall with Walz will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Hill Theater.