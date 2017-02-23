Throwback Thursday: Conley Camera Company

As a prominent business in Rochester, the Waters Conley Company is probably familiar to many in town.

For years, they produced a variety of products, including phonographs and record players, before focusing on medical instruments.

Before all this, though, in 1899 two brothers manufacturing inexpensive cameras founded the Conley Camera Company.

Other camera makers may have been better known, but Conley reached a wide audience by being regularly featured in Sears catalogs.

Pictured here in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County are employees hard at work at the main plant office in Rochester on February 24th, 1916, with typewriters on the desks.

