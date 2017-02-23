Four University of Minnesota Regents voted in

State leaders selected four members to serve on the Board of Regents for the University of Minnesota Wednesday.

Two of the regents, Darrin Rosha and David McMillan, were incumbents, and one of the new regents, Steve Sviggum is from our area.

The members of the board of regents are picked by a joint meeting of the legislature. That means both the House and the Senate convene to make the decision.

Sviggum was voted in 111 to 85.

He said he relished the competition and in the end, he got the outcome he had been hoping for.

Now that he's in, he has one main goal in mind - proper use of the $3.8 billion budget.

"Making sure that the budget is accountable to the students and the taxpayers and we just don't cost shift to students," Sviggum said. "We don't raise spending, increase spending at the university and cost shift that onto students without accountability or without the performance that should go with those dollars."

Sviggum was a member of the board of regents in 2012, but he ended up resigning because of a conflict of interest.

He said it's now all water under the bridge.

He and the three other regents confirmed Wednesday night, Rosha, McMillan, and current CEO of General Mills Ken Powell, will make up the 12 member board.

