City council discusses controversial Chateau Circle Special District Ordinance amendment proposal

Some strong words were spoken by the public, including by residents of the Northwest Neighbors Association in a Rochester City Council meeting that lasted until 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Northwest Neighbors Association live in the neighborhood of Chateau Circle, where a Special District Ordinance was approved June 21, 2015. A proposal discussed Wednesday would amend the ordinance, which allows for the neighborhood to have minimal signs, buffering areas between residential and development areas, special architecture, and a garden area, all at the cost of the developer and not the taxpayers.

The Chateau Circle developers are proposing changes to the ordinance, and residents of the neighborhood are not happy. They asked city council members to deny the proposal in a public hearing at Wednesday's meeting.

A motion made by Council Member Nicholas Campion failed 4 to 3, with Campion, Michael Wojcik, and Annalissa Johnson the three in the minority, in favor of denying the proposal.

The city council ultimately decided to reopen the public hearing and continue it on March 6, as well as have development staff for the project make a clean version of their proposal, with items added back in by Council Member Campion to be brought back and discussed for preliminary review at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

The hope is that after discussion at Monday's meeting, the item can be voted upon at the city council meeting on March 6.

The final plat of the Miracle Market development project was officially approved at Wednesday's council meeting.

Also approved were a request for a TIF grant for a development called River Glen, which would be a housing unit on 37th Street and East River Road, as well as a TIF grant for Valleyhigh Flats.

The Valleyhigh Flats project is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2018.

The Hotel Carlton Heritage Preservation Site Designation, as well as the preliminary plan for the Heart of the City North by Rochester Development, LLC, will both be moved to the meeting on March 6.