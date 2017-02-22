Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against RPS, former administrator

Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.More >>
An inmate being transported from a state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.More >>
A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.More >>
After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota. For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake. The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
