Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against RPS, former administrator

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful termination claim filed against Rochester Public Schools and a former administrator.

Regina Seabrook had brought a lawsuit against the school district alleging sex and race discrimination, retaliation, creating a hostile work environment, and sexual harassment. And Seabrook, an African-American former employee, alleged that Assistant Superintendent Brenda Lewis engaged in race discrimination.

Seabrook was hired in June, 2012 to run a program called the Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) Program, to help under-served youth and families. Lewis supervised the program and Seabrook's work.

Three years later, in July of 2015, Seabrook filed a sexual harassment claim against RPS and Assistant Superintendent Lewis, contending that Lewis made inappropriate sexual comments to her. Supt. Michael Muñoz conducted an investigation and dismissed her complaint.

U.S. District Judge David Doty, in an order filed February 21 dismissing all of Seabrook's claims against both RPS and Lewis, detailed the chain of events leading to his findings. The judge noted that on October 5, 2015, RPS placed Seabrook on paid administrative leave for insubordination, and later, that Seabrook refused to sign an agreement that would have prevented her from seeking relief from discrimination under state and federal law. Seabrook then filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC) alleging "discrimination on the basis of race and sex and retaliation."

The EEOC investigated Seabrook's complaint and dismissed it last April 1.

It was then on May 27, 2016 that the school district fired Seabrook, with Supt. Muñoz telling Seabrook she was fired due to budget cuts. Judge Doty said Seabrook alleged that "his explanation was untrue and pretext for race and sex discrimination." The Rochester School Board voted to eliminate the SAFE Program on June 21. Seabrook then brought suit against the district and Lewis on August 19.

In his ruling, the federal judge granted a motion by RPS to dismiss all claims made by Seabrook, saying she failed to make a plausible claim.

"Moreover, certain of Lewis's alleged comments to Seabrook, although inappropriate, were not racial or overtly sexual in nature," writes Judge Doty. "As a result, the complaint fails to state a plausible claim for race or sex discrimination, and the court dismisses those claims."

Judge Doty said Seabrook did not provide any facts to back up her claim that Muñoz's explanation of budget cuts for her firing was actually retaliation. The judge also said Seabrook failed to provide any facts to back up her claim of sexual harassment by a person of the same sex.

"The comments to Seabrook, while unwelcome, do not support the conclusion that Lewis was motivated by sexual desire, that she treated men and women differently in the workplace, or that she was hostile to women," wrote Judge Doty. "Therefore, the court dismisses the sexual harassment claim."

The judge also considered and dismissed claims of harassment or hostile work environment against the school district.

"Further, Seabrook's claims, taken as true, amount to isolated incidents of being yelled at, ignored, and told inappropriate jokes. Although unpleasant, this conduct is not so pervasive or severe as to give rise to a harassment or hostile work environment claim," wrote Judge Doty. "As a result, the court dismisses those claims."

In a reaction to the ruling, Supt. Muñoz issued a statement through a spokesperson, Heather Nessler.

"From the outset of Ms. Seabrook's lawsuit, the District contended Ms. Seabrook's claims were frivolous. The District felt very confident that Ms. Seabrook’s claims would be dismissed at an early stage in the litigation. The District is pleased with Judge Doty’s decision and is hopeful the parties will be able to move on from this dispute."

Lewis resigned from her position with Rochester Public Schools about two weeks ago, saying she needed to return home to help her parents. At the time, Muñoz issued this statement: "Dr. Lewis has voluntarily resigned for personal reasons. She has explained that her time and attention is needed to assist her parents with their business and to care for family members."