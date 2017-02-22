Winona State University baseball to draft 14-year-old diagnosed - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Winona State University baseball to draft 14-year-old diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphona

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A local university will help make a teenager's life a little better by hosting a ceremonial draft.

On Thursday, February 23, Winona State University's baseball team and Team IMPACT will hold an official Draft Day press conference for 14-year-old Hunter of Lake City. Hunter was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2014.

The press conference will include Hunter signing his official Letter of Intent, remarks by Head Coach Kyle Poock and the baseball team welcoming Hunter.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the Integrated Wellness Complex in Winona.

