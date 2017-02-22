House bill moved forward aimed at increasing penalties on protesters who block certain areas

The House Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee advanced a bill today that would increase penalties against protesters blocking certain areas.

The bill is named House File 390 and will now head to the General Register for a vote of the entire body.

House File 390 increases the penalty to a gross misdemeanor to those who intentionally obstruct a highway, an airport, or block access to a transit system; activities already illegal under current law.

The bill is chief-authored by State Representative Nick Zerwas, (R-Elk River).

“I have no issue with people protesting,” said Zerwas. “House File 390 does not limit a person's first amendment rights. It does, however, provide for a stiffer punishment for people who decide to block a freeway, the airport, or the light rail train. Blocking the free flow of commerce is not only disrespectful of people’s time, it’s a matter of public safety. I am grateful that Governor Dayton has publicly indicated his support for this legislation, and I look forward to working with him to see that this is signed into law.”

There have multiple instances in which highways and the MSP Airport have been blocked off by protesters. One of those incidents happened this past summer in Minneapolis on I-35 during rush hour.