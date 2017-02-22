Minnesotans recognize school bus drivers with first-ever appreciation day

Parents entrust their children to school bus drivers every morning and afternoon, and Wednesday was a day for Minnesotans to say "thank you."

The Bluff Country School Bus garage was packed with students, school officials and law enforcement showing their appreciation for local school bus drivers Wednesday morning.

Gov. Mark Dayton officially declared the day theirs, in the first ever Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota.

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation hosted Wednesday morning's breakfast, where Lake City school officials took the time to recognize the important role bus drivers play in students' day-to-day lives. A handful of students even wrote appreciation poems for their drivers.

"As bus drivers, we try to look out for the kids and their best interests. If we see things that are happening at home or problems they have with other kids sometimes they'll express it to us without fear," said Goodhue bus driver Russ Ryan.

Law enforcement officials say they have even relied on observations from bus drivers for their investigations.

School buses are the largest form of mass transit in Minnesota, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation says students are eight times safer riding in school buses than in cars.