While it may be difficult to return to the chill of winter after a week-long taste of spring, the fresh snowfall can certainly create a beautiful sight.

UPDATE: Blizzard warning lifted for some Minnesota counties, snow will continue until this evening

Winter has returned quickly after our taste of spring earlier in the week. Heavy snow blanketed the area Thursday night and many people are digging out to start their Friday. We're seeing a lull in the action Friday morning, but we're not out of the woods yet as more snow is on the way.

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow will be possible Friday. Strong northerly winds will cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times. The Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service continues through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Total snowfall accumulation for the Rochester area and most of southeast Minnesota is expected to be 10 to 16 inches. Parts of northeast Iowa could see lower amounts.

What's the difference between a Watch, Advisory and a Warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconveniences and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Winter Storm Watch: Alerts the public to the possibility of a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet. Winter Storm Watches are usually issued 12 to 48 hours before the beginning of a Winter Storm.

Winter Storm Warning: Issued when hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Winter Storm Warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours before the event is expected to begin.

Blizzard Warning: Issued for sustained or gusty winds of 35 mph or more, and falling or blowing snow creating visibilities at or below ¼ mile; these conditions should persist for at least three hours.

