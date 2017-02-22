Two arrested in Rochester police undercover meth raid

A Rochester man and a woman from Rushford were arrested at a home Tuesday in northwest Rochester in an undercover drug raid.

Rochester Police said officers executed a narcotics search warrant around noon Tuesday at 2135 51st St. NW.

One undercover officer and two regular squads were on the scene. Rochester Police said Wednesday that officers recovered 77 grams of methamphetamine, as well as evidence of sales and packaging inside the home.

Police arrested Jay Krampitz, 48, who lives at the home, as well as Julie Bigelow, 46, who is from Rushford but was living at the home at the time of the raid.

Police said both could face a possible charge of First Degree Sales of Methamphetamine.