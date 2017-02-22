Auto dealership in NW Rochester ransacked in overnight break-in

Rochester police are hunting for a burglar who broke into an auto dealership overnight Monday.

Police said an employee of Denaro Motors at 4150 Highway 52 North noticed something was wrong Tuesday morning -- an overhead door was open that had been shut for years.

Tools and a TV set were missing, and possibly sets of car keys. The value of the missing items is estimated at around $1,000.

Rochester police will not be able to rely on surveillance video to help find a suspect, and are asking for help from the public to solve this crime. Tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

