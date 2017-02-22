Mailbox thief makes off with prescription drugs

A thief stole prescription drugs worth hundreds of dollars from mailboxes in a rural area northeast of Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the drugs were taken from two separate mailboxes on the 38-hundred Block of 65th Street Northeast.

A sheriff's briefing officer said birth control medication worth 180 dollars was missing from one mailbox, and 150 WellButrin tablets worth 200 dollars as well as a 40 dollar check was taken from the other. The theft apparently occurred around February 11 but was not discovered and reported until this week.

The Sheriff's office wants to remind people to keep track of medicines being sent to your home and when they should arrive.



