UPDATE: Red Wing falls short of winning $500K prize in nationwide contest

With Sheldon Theatre filled to capacity, many people gathered outside.

Hundreds gathered in Sheldon Theatre to watch the announcement of the winner.

After nearly a million votes, Red Wing falls just short of winning a nationwide contest that would have granted the town $500,000 in services to boost its small business community.

Hundreds of people gathered at Red Wing's Sheldon Theatre at 1 p.m. Wednesday to watch the announcement of the winner of Small Business Revolution - Main Street.

Sponsored by Deluxe, a company that provides services to small businesses, the contest saw 14,000 nominations (equaling to about 3,500 towns) from across the country. Organizers were looking to award $500,000 in services to a small town to invigorate its small business community.

The day before voting ended on Feb. 16, Red Wing was ranked first among the top five finalists. In second place was Bristol Borough, Pa., followed by North Adams, Mass., Georgetown, S.C., and Kingsburg, Calif.

But on Wednesday afternoon, organizers crowned Bristol Borough as the winner after tallying nearly a million votes. Red Wing took second place, trailing Bristol Borough by about 3 percent, according to Cameron Potts of Deluxe.

CLICK HERE to watch the official announcement video.

Bristol Borough will receive $500,000 in services from Deluxe. Half of the funds will be used to provide marketing for six small businesses. The other half will be used for aesthetic improvements in the borough's small business community.

The transformation will be featured in an eight-part video series that will be available on Hulu and on smallbusinessrevolution.org.

The call for nominations began at the end of September, 2016. This is the contest's second year.

Wabash, Ind. was the winner of season one.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Red Wing may win $500,000 to boost its small businesses in a nationwide contest that saw 14,000 nominations.

Organizers of Small Business Revolution - Main Street are expected to announce the winner at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Polls closed on Thursday, Feb. 16.

As of Feb. 15, Red Wing was ranked first in the standings, followed by Bristol Borough, Pa. in second place, North Adams, Mass. in third place, Georgetown, S.C. in fourth place, and Kingsburg, Calif. to round out the top five. The finalists were selected out of 14,000 nominations.

The contest, sponsored by small business services company Deluxe, will award $500,000 to the winning town to help its small business community. In addition, the town will be featured on the next season of the video series, "Main Street."

Red Wing Downtown Main Street will host a watch party at the Sheldon Theatre in anticipation of the 1 p.m. announcement. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.