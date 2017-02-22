Austin woman facing felony DWI charge in injury crash

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - An Austin woman is behind bars after police say she caused an injury accident after drinking.

Austin police say 20-year-old Isela Ayela was taken into custody after the crash Tuesday evening. Police say she was driving a Jeep on 2nd Avenue when she ran a red light and struck a car at the intersection with 4th Street Southwest.

Police say both cars had heavy damage.

Officers on the scene say Ayela failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Mower County Jail.

A misdemeanor DWI charge was upgraded to a Criminal Vehicle Operation Felony DWI after the other driver went to the hospital and was treated for serious injuries.

Ayela is facing multiple other charges including underage drinking.