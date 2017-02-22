Stewartville siblings with life-threatening illnesses need wheelchair-accessible van

Due to his delicate skin, A.J. has wounds all over his body.

Two Stewartville siblings battling life-threatening conditions are in need of a new wheelchair-accessible van after their old one broke down.

Barbara Fischer adopted 9-year-old A.J. when he was a baby and 9-year-old Arianna in 2013.

A.J. suffers from recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes his skin to be extremely delicate. As a result, his body is covered in painful open wounds that require new bandages daily. To protect the bottoms of his feet, A.J. uses a wheelchair. He also has trouble swallowing food, which necessitates a device to pump nutrients directly into his intestines.

Meanwhile, his sister, Arianna, has spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that affects muscle control. Ari can only slightly move her hands, wrists and elbows. She also has a tracheostomy and uses a ventilator to help her breathe. As for food, she is fed through a tube connected to her stomach.

Despite their illnesses, A.J. and Arianna live life to the fullest.

"They're really resilient. And they do want to try everything. We find ways to do the activities that we want to do to get them out," said Fischer.

Fischer used to transport A.J. and Arianna in a wheelchair-accessible van. But late last year, the van stopped working. Now, Fischer has no choice but to use her car, which has no room for the kids' wheelchairs. In addition, sitting in the car is very painful for Arianna because the car seat does not provide the back support that her wheelchair provides.

"That day, Ari was crying and it was just so hard," Fischer recalled. "We like to go places. And it has been really hard. We've really cut back [since the van broke down]."

Seeing his sister in pain, A.J. wanted to use his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to get a new van for the family.

"I was in pain every time we get her in the seat or car seat. And I was like, 'Now that I got my Make-a-Wish, I can maybe wish for a van to help her not feel pain,'" A.J. said.

That wish is now being granted by the community. An online fundraiser has already collected dozens of donations for a new van. To donate, visit the family's YouCaring page by CLICKING HERE.

The goal is to raise $36,000 to purchase the van. Once that's done, a grant of $18,000 (which the family has already secured) will cover the cost of conversion.

Those who wish to help in other ways can contact Fischer at 507-358-6920 or at bfischer62@gmail.com.

Fischer's son, Andrew, created a documentary on A.J. and his condition. CLICK HERE to watch.