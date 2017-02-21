New RPS disciplinary data shows fewer total office referrals, larger disparities

The Rochester Public School District has been working with the Office of Civil Rights to reduce discipline disparities in its classrooms since a 2015 report showed black and Hispanic students were disciplined disproportionately in the district.

Punished: How RPS is working to end disproportionate discipline affecting students of color

Rochester Public Schools released new discipline numbers at the School Board meeting Tuesday night. Numbers show total office referrals have decreased, but most minority students have seen an increase in office referrals.

Discipline disparities within Rochester Public Schools has been ongoing for years. Since 2010, the district has taken steps have to lower discipline disparities.

Tuesday night, the numbers for the 2016-2017 school year were compared to 2015-2016 numbers.

Findings show in total, fewer students are being sent to the office, but most minority groups experienced an increase in referrals.

The findings compare the first semester of the 2015 - 2016 school year to the first semester of the 2016 - 2017 school year.

Various programs and methods have been implemented in the district to curb the need for disciplinary action.

The district has brought in equity specialists to act as mediators, added more mentorship programs, and started a program called ENVoY to help with classroom management strategies.

The total number of district-wide referrals recorded went from 5,310 in 2015 - 2016, down to 5,097 in 2016 - 2017.

Although the total number has gone down, there has been an increase in most minority groups.

For example, Native American student referrals to the office jumped from 49 to 84, Asian student referrals jumped from 283 to 310, and black student referrals jumped from 2,000 to 2,207.

Hispanic and white student referrals decreased, from 873 to 861 and 2,105 to 1,636, respectively.

The numbers show that the discipline disparity between white students and students of Native-American, Asian, and Black descent is widening.

Rochester Public School Board Vice Chair Jean Marvin said it's important to recognize where students are coming from.

She said they don't need fixing from teachers, but they do need educating.

"I'm hoping that in addition to collecting numbers about office referrals, we're also spending time talking to the kids. 'What's happening here?', 'Is it getting better?' or 'Are you feeling less marginalized?'" said Marvin.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz said he's pleased with progress that's being made in the district-wide results and hopes to keep continuing to lower the numbers of office referrals, whether they be major or minor events.

Muñoz also said Tuesday night that he will be taking over as head of the focus group on racial disparities in discipline.

The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. March 28 in the Edison Building board room.

Multimedia Journalist Niala Charles contributed to this report.