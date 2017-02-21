Local golfers hit the links at Oak Summit Golf Course amid spring-like weather

Full sunshine, temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and a slight southerly breeze may not be perfect golf weather during all seasons, but it certainly is during the middle of February. Because of this, Oak Summit Golf Course in southwest Rochester is open for business.

"I immediately texted him and a couple other buddies and said, 'Who's in at 10 a.m., baby?'," said Dusty Hookom.

Al Begin continued, "And I said I think I'm in at least as far as I know I think I'm in. Don't work till 2 o'clock, so I think I'm in."

"It feels great, I just loved it when Don sent me an email this morning, 'We're playing at Oak Summit.' Boy, I just couldn't wait to get out," said John Mozina.

The phones were ringing off the hook with people wanting to reserve tee times.

The grass is a little soggy and there's still some snow on the ground in the shaded areas, but the golfers we spoke to said it felt great to get a round in.

"I heard there was snow here and there but all in all, we're out here, that's all that counts," said Roger Jones.

"It's what February 22 or whatever it is and we're playing golf, can't beat that. Who needs to go south?" said Don Welander.

The golfers hope that if they can get out this early, it's a sign of things to come.

"We always think that if we play in February, we'll be playing in March," said Begin.

"State hockey tournament's coming. More snow," said Hookom.

"We know there's snow coming. For a golf course, everybody knows, snow's probably good," said Begin.

"Eventually we'll be back out here," said Jones.

"Hopefully we'll be back out here sometime in March," said Welander.

"We'll just have to enjoy this even more," said Mozina.

If you want to hit the links and play a round, the fees are the same as they would normally be during the summer.

The golf course was open from 10 a.m. until dark on Tuesday and will have the same hours on Wednesday.