State lawmakers fear backlash from giving themselves a raise

Want to complain to your legislators about wage stagnation? Chances are they've gone just as long - maybe longer - without a raise.

Most Legislatures in the country have the ability to raise their own pay but have not done so in years. Fear of political backlash is a major driver that prevents pay raises.

Per capita income for Americans has gone up a little more than 6 percent in the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over that period, 18 states haven't increased legislator pay.

Minnesota and New York haven't raised pay in nearly 20 years. Missouri just said no a raise. And Connecticut has proposed a pay cut.

Experts worry that uncompetitive pay may be chasing well-qualified candidates away from the job during their prime.