Thin ice leaves ice shack stranded on Lake Zumbro

Recent mild weather has caused ice on local lakes to thin out, so most ice fishermen have removed their shacks from the surface, but one unlucky man returned from vacation to find his might be out of reach, at least for the time being.

A camper that has been altered into an ice shack remains on Lake Zumbro near the Ryan's Bay area.

A neighbor said the owner had just returned from a nine-day trip to Jamaica. He attempted to drive his truck onto the ice near Ponderosa Campground, but the ice was too thin.

We will keep you updated on the recovery efforts as we learn more.