Crews battle machine shed fire near Hayfield

Multiple fire departments responded to a rural machine shop fire near Hayfield Tuesday morning.

The homeowner said he believes a small tractor caught on fire in his machine shed on 150th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Close to two dozen firefighters and paramedics were on the scene working to contain the fire, and their efforts appeared to have saved the life of a pet. Paramedics treated a cat who was inside the shop at the time. The cat first appeared limp, but was doing much better after receiving some oxygen.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the fire was limited to the shed.

Hayfield, Blooming Prairie and Claremont Fire Departments were all on the scene.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage caused by the fire, but he State Fire Marshal will investigate.