Rochester Fire: Failed fueling system caused Rochester bus explosion

Courtesy: Mike Pruett Courtesy: Mike Pruett
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A bus explosion that sent one person to the hospital caused up to $1 million in damage Friday. 

Dark black smoke was visible a mile away from the scene at 2021 32nd Ave. NW Friday afternoon. 

The Rochester Fire Department said a fueling system in a liquid propane powered bus failed inside the maintenance garage of First Student, which provides bus services for Rochester Public Schools. 

Rochester Fire said mechanics tried to open the garage and shut off the furnace, but the propane ignited, likely by an electric appliance in the garage. 

One person was injured. 

The building can not be used at this time because of the extensive damage, which is estimated at $750,000 to $1 million.

