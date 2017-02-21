Rochester man facing domestic assault charges

A Rochester man was arrested on domestic assault charges after a K9 officer found him hiding underneath a plastic swimming pool.

Rochester Police said officers responded to a domestic assault on the 300 block of 10th Avenue NE at 12:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they heard a woman screaming and saw a man slap a woman through a window.

The man ran away and officers could not find him. A K9 officer searched the house and eventually found the man hiding underneath a plastic swimming pool.

Police said the suspect, Courtney Mason, 26 of Rochester, resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody. Mason faces charges of domestic assault by strangulation, obstructing the legal process and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.

The victim suffered minor injuries.