UPDATE: St. Francis of Assisi 8th grader heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Rochester 8th grader will be cramming for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee Tuesday.

Thomas York from St. Francis of Assisi School will join four other students from Minnesota in Washington, D.C. for the national competition in May.

Alizeh Rizvi, a 6th grade student from Rochester Public Schools - Friedell, was the 1st Runner-Up, and Laura Gebur, an 8th grade student from St. Mary’s Owatonna, was the 2nd Runner-Up.

Twelve kids from all over southeast Minnesota tested their orthographic skills at Tuesday's bee. They were thrown some curve balls with words like keest, degauss and panary.

After 14 rounds, the word that made York the victor was toponymic. Merriam-Webster defines toponymy as, "the place-names of a region or language or especially the etymological study of them."

While York won Tuesday, he says he is already looking ahead to nationals in the spring.

Only one Minnesotan has ever won the national spelling bee, and that was back in 2001.

Last year's winner was Benjamin Lee from Byron Middle School, who made it to the third round at the national competition.

