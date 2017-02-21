Minnesota House passes bill to legalize Sunday liquor sales - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

In a historic vote, the Minnesota House passed a bill Monday afternoon that would lift the decades-old ban on Sunday liquor sales.

In an 85 to 45 vote, the House approved House File 30, which would permit liquor sales on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on July 1. Liquor deliveries would be prohibited. It was the first time such a proposal passed either chamber.

"We're one of only 12 states that does not allow liquor to be sold on Sundays.  All of our border states do," said Rep. Jenifer Loon (R - Eden Prairie), the chief author of the bill. "We are losing business across our borders every Sunday."

But several lawmakers spoke out against the bill Monday, saying legalizing Sunday sales would put more pressure on small businesses to stay open. They also said it would only increase overhead, not sales.

Rep. Loon responded by saying,  "There are industry specialists who have looked at it and estimate that sales could increase in revenues anywhere from 4 to 7 percent. And the taxes on that, somewhere in the range between $10 and $15 million, perhaps."

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL - Rochester) said the bill is a step in the right direction.

"I think there is still a bit of a problem with government telling businesses what hours they can be open on a certain day of the week," said Rep. Liebling. "But I do think this is a great deal of progress. I know there are a lot of Minnesotans interested in getting this done."

Even though the House has approved the legalization of Sunday liquor sales, the Senate needs to pass its own version of the bill before the proposal reaches the governor's desk. Gov. Dayton has said he would sign the bill into law.

The Senate's Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee is scheduled to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

