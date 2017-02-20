Athlete of the week - Brianna Koop

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) - Brianna Koop is only 5 feet 8 inches tall, but you wouldn't know based on how she plays in the paint.

"She does attack the rim as hard as I've seen any girl attack the rim," Rushford-Peterson head coach Terry Pelzl said. "People defending her are going to be 6-foot plus, and she really creates a lot of trouble for those girls."

That physical style of play has paid off for the Lady Trojan over the years. Koop is the schools all-time leading scorer with 2,038 points. She scored 531 of those points this year and 190 of them in the month of February alone. For Brianna, being a senior adds a little extra motivation to her game.

"It's a different mind set when you're a senior," Koop said. "It's like all or nothing because you know that there's no guarantee for tomorrow."

Tomorrow is exactly what Koop is playing for. Two out of the past three years, Goodhue ended Rushford-Peterson's season in the Section 1A playoffs. Koop is determined to change that this season, and lead the Trojans to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

"I would probably start crying." Koop said when considering the possibility of a Section 1A championship. "That's obviously the big goal, but in order to do that we're going to have to put in the work here now."

The Section 1A East quarterfinals tip off on Thursday, February 23. Rushford-Peterson is the number one seed and will face either No. 9 Wabasha-Kellogg or No. 8 Schaeffer Academy.