'Rochester's Got Talent' draws in kids with many musical gifts

About a dozen groups and individuals showed their musical talents at Church of the Resurrection on Monday night, in a fun and friendly competition.

This is the 3rd year the church has hosted this competition.

Formerly known as "Battle of the Bands", it's now "Rochester's Got Talent", because any and all talents were welcome to be shared with the community.

The night opened up with a local band that's hoping to move forward on the national level, then began the actual competition.

There was an acapella duo, a percussion instrumental duo, a piano player, and of course multiple bands.

Participants didn't have to be members of the church to participate, any and all teens in the community were welcome.

Not only did the event give these youngsters a chance to express themselves creatively, but it also gave them a shot to let their voices be heard.

“When kids go to church, they are expected to listen but nobody listens to them, so this is really an opportunity for them to come to church and those of us who work for the church or are part of the church can listen to them,” said Georges Montillet, the Youth and Young Adult Minister at Church of the Resurrection.

All participants got gift cards to various places in Rochester.

The winners, piano and singing duo Emma Archbold and Riley Becher, sang “It's a Wonderful Life,” and got the winning prize of $500.