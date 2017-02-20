Tax relief could be on the way for student loan debt-ridden Minn - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tax relief could be on the way for student loan debt-ridden Minnesotans

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota State Senate File 941 was introduced last week by Senate Republicans. The proposal allows tax filers to claim a credit for payments on their student loan debt.

Senator Jeremy Miller of Winona is the author of this proposal. It allows a refundable income tax credit of up to $1,000 for people paying more than ten percent of their income to student loans. The credit would be equal to a specified percentage of student loan payments, based on an individual's income level and their profession.

If this proposal is passed, it could help alleviate the stress on recent graduates to pay off their student loan debts.

"It's not even just the student loan payment that you're having to worry about as you're establishing yourself. It's buying professional clothing, it's buying furniture, there's a lot of things that go into it and any credit that these young professionals can have is always going to be a benefit," said Winona State University Financial Aid Associate Director Mari Livingston.

A similar tax credit was included in last year's tax bill that was ultimately vetoed by Governor Mark Dayton.

Senator Miller says that while it's important to look for ways to make higher education more affordable, work should also be done to help people who have already been through college that are struggling to pay off their loans.

