Winona man allegedly assaults police officer

A Winona man accused of assaulting a police officer has been arrested.

A Winona Police spokesperson said Marsean Shines, 30, was identified as a person who punched someone and fled around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers tracked him to the 700 block of East 5th Street in Winona and attempted to take him into custody, but he fought back.

Shines was eventually arrested. He faces a felony charge of 4th degree assault of a peace officer, in addition to two misdemeanor charges.