Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million

The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery. No one won Saturday's multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday night's Powerball is $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.

The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.