Federal sharpshooters to help fight spread of disease in SE Minnesota deer population

Federal sharpshooters are expected to begin hunting Monday in southeast Minnesota as the state continues its battle against Chronic Wasting Disease.

Two additional deer tested positive for CWD during a special hunt in the area around Lanesboro and Preston in late December, bringing the total number of deer with the disease to eight.

CWD is a contagious fatal disease that affects the brains of deer, elk and moose. It is not known to affect humans.

This is not the first time federal sharpshooters have been in southeast Minnesota. They were in Byron in 2011, when they killed more than 800 deer to fight off CWD.