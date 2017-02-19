Cancer among firefighters: Bill aims to improve research, safety

Rep. Peggy Bennett (R - Albert Lea) has unveiled a bill that aims to reduce the cancer rate among firefighters.

House File 1295, introduced on Thursday, calls for the creation of a state-based cancer registry, which would allow focused research on the incidence of cancer among firefighters. Bennett hopes this will lead to better safety protocols.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters are at a greater risk of developing certain cancers -- including mesothelioma, caused by exposure to asbestos.

Bennett says the idea for the bill came after three local firefighters were diagnosed with cancer.

To read more about the proposal, CLICK HERE.

