Cancer among firefighters: Bill aims to improve research, safety

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rep. Peggy Bennett (R - Albert Lea) has unveiled a bill that aims to reduce the cancer rate among firefighters.

House File 1295, introduced on Thursday, calls for the creation of a state-based cancer registry, which would allow focused research on the incidence of cancer among firefighters. Bennett hopes this will lead to better safety protocols.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters are at a greater risk of developing certain cancers -- including mesothelioma, caused by exposure to asbestos.

Bennett says the idea for the bill came after three local firefighters were diagnosed with cancer.

  Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science students are the first graduating class from the recently renamed school

  Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

  Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

  Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

  UPDATE: Medical emergency leads to crash on Hwy 52

  UPDATE: Driver killed by debris on I-94 identified

  Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

  Rosie Belle building torn down after 139 years

  Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville

  Plummer Building carillonneur performs tribute to Manchester

  Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

