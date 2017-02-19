Sunday liquor sales ban on Minnesota House's chopping block

Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House was expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. It's a perennial issue at the Capitol that consumes plenty of attention but has never moved forward.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he expects it to easily pass, citing a growing appetite among Minnesota residents to repeal the old Prohibition-era law. But the real hurdle is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Just a vote on the House floor is a sign of massive change at the Capitol. Previous efforts have only cropped up as amendments to bigger bills. Those votes have generally failed by wide margins.



