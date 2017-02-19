Sunday liquor sales ban on Minnesota House's chopping block - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sunday liquor sales ban on Minnesota House's chopping block

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota could take the first step toward erasing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The House was expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. It's a perennial issue at the Capitol that consumes plenty of attention but has never moved forward.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he expects it to easily pass, citing a growing appetite among Minnesota residents to repeal the old Prohibition-era law. But the real hurdle is in the Senate, where more lawmakers still favor the ban.

Just a vote on the House floor is a sign of massive change at the Capitol. Previous efforts have only cropped up as amendments to bigger bills. Those votes have generally failed by wide margins.


 

    The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...

    The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.  Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance. 

    Minor flooding at Prairie Island Park in Winona

    With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.  In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet.  Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.

