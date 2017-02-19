Whitewater State Park hiker rescued after sliding down bluff - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Whitewater State Park hiker rescued after sliding down bluff

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Whitewater State Park Whitewater State Park
NEAR ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman had to be rescued after sliding down a bluff at Whitewater State Park over the weekend.

According to a park official, the woman slipped on ice Saturday afternoon, then slid about 15 feet down the bluff. Fortunately, she was not hurt.

Members of the St. Charles Fire Department helped pull her to safety.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

    Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

    The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...

    More >>

    The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...

    More >>

  • Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

    Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

    The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.  Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance. 

    More >>

    The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.  Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance. 

    More >>

  • Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

    Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

    Minor flooding at Prairie Island Park in WinonaMinor flooding at Prairie Island Park in Winona

    With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.  In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet.  Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.

    More >>

    With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.  In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet.  Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.