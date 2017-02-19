Winona woman hurt after car crashed into rock wall

A woman was hurt after losing control of her car on a slick road near Winona Sunday morning.

The State Patrol says 42-year-old Amy Rand, of Winona, was driving southbound on Highway 61 in Homer Township at around 8:16 a.m. That was when she lost control on a patch of frost, ran off the road, and crashed into a rock wall. Her car then caught fire.

Rand suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to the State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.