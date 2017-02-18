Section wrestling finals - Four local teams headed to State

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kasson-Mantorville and Owatonna all punched their ticket to the MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated Goodhue in the Section 1A Finals, 36-23. Late pins from Caden Steffen and Jacob Bennet helped the Cougars come back from a 23-20 deficit. It's the team's first trip to State since they finished runner-up in 2015.

"Last time we made it to State, we ended up one point short in the finals and we lost because we weren't expecting to be there," Steffen said. "We hope to get there again and seal it this time."

Kasson-Mantorville soundly beat Albert Lea in the Section 1AA finals, 56-7. It's the second straight section win for the Komets over the Tigers.

"This never gets old," Kasson-Mantorville head coach Jamie Heidt said. "This is a tough section to come through. Our motto is we train together, we fight together and we win together."

Owatonna won the Section 1AAA finals with a 37-22 win over Faribault. The Huskies return to the state tournament for the 12th time in school history.

Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Blue Earth Area, 33-28 in the Section 2A finals. The Knights are the defending Class A State champions.