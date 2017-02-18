Welch Village hosts Regional NASTAR competition despite warm weather

Not all the snow in Minnesota has been reduced to puddles, and good thing, there is racing to do in Welch Village.

"Yeah they're fast out here," Marco Sullivan, former member of the US National Ski Team, said. "They take their racing seriously. There are a few guys that are definitely gunning for me."

The National Standard Race, or NASTAR, is a modified giant slalom race with a standard time set by a US Ski Team member.

"We use Ted Ligety as our national pacesetter," Bill Madsen, Director of NASTAR, said. "So you know, he's a world Olympic champion but he still comes out and races NASTAR, so any time that you race NASTAR, in essence you're racing Ted Ligety."

The course itself is no walk in the park, even for a four-time Olympic competitor.

"I've been doing some tours, some pace-setting tours with NASTAR, this season and so this is one of the most challenging we've seen," Sullivan said.

The goal of NASTAR is to find some national competitors.

"It's the grassroots foundation of the sport," Madsen said. "So what we're really trying to do is farm that group so we can find the next Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety."

It's because of the work done by the Welch Village staff that there's even snow to race with.

"We made a lot of snow in December that we have a lot of snow left and it'll last us for a long time yet, despite the warm temperatures," Stephanie Prink, with Welch Village, said.

The warmer weather made it a more enjoyable for Welch Village visitors on Saturday.

"It's been really fun, it's a little hot from all the extra layers that are on," Cally Niess, who spent the day there, said. "So we have to take them off every once in a while, but otherwise it's not too bad."

Enjoying a winter activity without freezing is the best of both worlds.