Weaver man dies after kayak accident

A day out kayaking on the Mississippi took a tragic turn for one man.

After authorities discover his body washed up on shore near Minneiska.

Timothy Carl Heim of Weaver was an avid kayaker and he was found washed up on the shore around midnight.

Authorities from both Minnesota and Wisconsin, including a State Patrol Helicopter found Heim around 50 feet away from the boat landing in Minneiska.

Around noon Thursday, he had reported that he was going out kayaking as he normally would in the area.

At 9 that night someone driving by saw his car still parked at the landing and called police.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of his death, they did say that people should proceed with caution out on the river.

"Just with this warmer weather we would offer caution," Lead Deputy Jeff Mueller, of Winona County Sheriff's Office. "Again there is still ice out on but is breaking up, so there are still chunks of ice large chunks of ice that are still floating and are dangerous if you get caught up in them at all."

While he had been out kayaking, investigators still have not found the kayak itself.

The Sheriff's Office says that he was found clad in a wet suit with cuts on his hands.

His body has been sent here to Rochester for autopsy to determine cause of death.