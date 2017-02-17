Rochester residents enjoy the bright and unseasonably warm weather

Folks around southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa got a little taste of spring Friday with the abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

It was the warmest day in Rochester since late November and many locations made it well into the 50s Friday afternoon. Whether you wanted to walk the dog, ride a bike, or eat lunch outdoors, the weather was pretty much perfect, especially by February standards.

While it's still technically winter, weather like we enjoyed Friday can definitely put a pep in your step and make you dream of the months when days like this are common.

"I walk to school every day and I generally avoid the subway and the skyway because I think it's just good to be outside regardless of the weather. When I can walk around without a coat, it just lifts your mood and makes everything in the world seem a little bit brighter and lighter and happier," said Mayo medical student Kiri Sunde.

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy Friday's nice weather, don't worry, we'll see sunshine and highs in the 50s through the weekend.