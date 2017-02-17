Rochester woman scammed out of service dog hopes to get another

Mobility is tough for Tracy Sam.

"This is a good day, but on a bad day I can barely walk because of the chronic pain," said Tracy.

She suffers from epilepsy, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and chronic hip pain. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 her husband divorced her. He left her to raise their son 17-year-old son Christian by herself.

It's safe to say Tracy's had her fair share of struggles, which is why her doctor suggested she get a service dog.

Tracy looked for puppies in Rochester but found they were too small to become service dogs. So she decided to look on the Internet.

"This is a picture of the puppy I was supposed to get, he's eight weeks old." Tracy said with a smile as she looked at a Facebook picture of a golden retriever.

"I was gonna name it Milo once I received it."

A man named Derek Angwin from Atlanta, Georgia was selling the puppy through Facebook. Tracy happened to come across his post while scrolling through her Facebook feed.

Tracy started messaging Angwin on February 4th. The two began sending messages back and forth. Two days later she sent him $500 through MoneyGram, an online service used transfer money.

Angwin originally wanted $1,500 for the puppy, but Tracy, who's currently on disability, could not afford it.

"We agreed on a price of $500 for the puppy."

But that's where things get fuzzy.

When Tracy sent Angwin the $500, he told her not to put the money in his name. "He gave me a different name of Maxwell Amari from Atlanta, Georgia."

That raised some red flags for Tracy, but she thought Maxwell was his legal name.

Angwin also did not provide a physical address. He only told her to mail it to Atlanta.

"A week later I asked him why hasn't the dog got shipped to me and he said it would cost $300 to ship. So I sent him $200."

Tracy wanted to call Angwin, but he kept making excuses. "He wanted to chat on Facebook Messenger instead." He told her that he had left his cellphone at his home, and that the camera on his computer was broken.

A week after Tracy sent Angwin the $200 she still hadn't heard from him. She messaged him again to ask where the dog was, but Angwin's account had been deactivated.

Tracy did have his email address, but he stopped replying to those as well.

"I was upset and almost crying."

Tracy's 5-year-old dog Snowball is helping her cope, but can't give her the help she needs. "Snowball's a great dog, he's just too small to help me out."

She said she breaks down and cries everyday because of her depression.

"I'm very sad. Nothing I can do, I thought I could trust this person because I asked them, 'are you for real?' and he said yeah."

She told Rochester police what happened on Friday, February 17th. An officer made copies of the Facebook messages and MoneyGram receipts to start a case, but told Tracy it would be a long process.

"I'm skeptical of trusting people on Facebook now. You never know who you can trust nowadays."

We asked Tracy what she would say to Angwin if she ever met him. "I'd tell him the struggles I went through just to get here today so he'd understand. I would like him to have compassion and understanding and see why I need a service dog to help me."

Besides her physical ailments, Tracy almost died in the war back in her home country of Cambodia in the early 1980s. Tracy and her family stayed at a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States in the mid 1980s.



