One employee injured during explosion at First Student bus garage in NW Rochester

Posted: Updated:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Courtesy: Mike Pruett Courtesy: Mike Pruett
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester firefighters rushed to the First Student Bus Company garage Friday afternoon after an explosion rocked the building, set off multiple fires inside, and injured one employee.

It happened about 4:05 p.m. at the complex at 2021 32nd Avenue NW, with the explosion sending black clouds of smoke billowing into the air, visible for miles away.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Belau said one man was injured and taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys.

"There were five employees in the building at the time of the explosion including the injured employee; all others escaped and did not report any injury," said Deputy Chief Belau.  "A fire department search of the building was all clear."

Officials at the scene indicated a school bus liquid propane fuel cell exploded while doing maintenance work, but in a summary statement later, Belau said the fire marshal would be investigating the cause to make sure.  Five buses were severely damaged by the explosion along with the building itself.  Belau estimated that damage would run more than $250,000. 

"A second 9-1-1 call from a commercial day care was received about the same time as the bus garage call," said Belau.  "It turns out they had heard the explosion next door not realizing what the noise was and the odor they had smelled was from the fire at the bus garage; there was no problem, no threat at the daycare center."

Executive Producer Jason Pope and Multimedia Journalist Ala Errebhi contributed to this report.

