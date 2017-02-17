Two injured in Hwy. 14 head-on crash

Alcohol may have been a factor in a head-on crash that injured two people near Stockton late Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Klein, 32 of Winona, was westbound in his Chrysler sedan on Highway 14, just east of Stockton, when he crossed the center line and crashed into a GMC Terrain, driven by Ashley Neisen, 18 of Winona, head-on at 11:22 a.m.

Both drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries. Klein was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys and Neisen was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

The State Patrol reports alcohol was detected in Klein's system at the time of the crash.

A Winona County deputy on the scene said two medical helicopters responded to the crash. Also assisting on the scene were Lewiston Area Fire and Rescue and the Winona Fire Department.

Traffic on Highway 14 was blocked about three miles out from the crash in both directions for at least two hours while crews were on the scene.