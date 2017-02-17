Mayo Clinic completes first face transplant - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/AP) - A Wyoming man is getting used to his new face after a life changing surgery at Mayo Clinic. 

The Associated Press reports Andrew Sandness, 32 from Newcastle, received the first face transplant ever performed at Mayo Clinic, after a suicide attempt at the age of 21 caused heavy damage.

Sandness underwent the 56-hour operation for the near-total face transplant last June. A team of surgeons and physicians devoted 50 Saturdays to rehearse the procedure. 

Sandness's new face came from a Minnesota man who took his own life. The donor's widow and child have now moved to South Dakota.

Sandness said he is amazed at the outcome. He now has a better ability to chew, swallow, speak and breathe.

