Report: More errors, but fewer error-related deaths reported in MN hospitals

The Minnesota Department of Health has released its annual Adverse Health Events report, showing the number of adverse events made in Minnesota's hospitals increased in 2016, though the number of deaths caused by errors was down from the previous year.

According to the 13th annual report, hospitals across the state reported 336 adverse health events between Oct. 7, 2015 and Oct. 6, 2016. Four deaths caused by a preventable error were reported.

Those numbers are compared with 316 events reported the year before, resulting in 16 deaths.

The most common errors reported were 129 pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores, and 72 falls. Other events included wrong site surgery, losing tissue samples, wrong procedure and medication errors, among others.

Most commonly, the cause of the errors involved rules, policies and procedures that are in place at hospitals, but not followed, accounting for 41 percent of the errors that were reported. The department of health said many times the rules were not followed because the procedures were unclear or did not provide enough detail to guide the staff who were carrying out a complex process.

Larger hospitals, treating a larger number of patients, reported the most events in the state, with Mayo Clinic in Rochester reporting 38 events and the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview reporting 37.

Of the 38 incidents reported by Mayo Clinic, none resulted in the death of a patient, though 10 resulted in serious injuries. Eight of the serious injuries were caused by falls, one was caused by a failure to follow up or communicate laboratory, pathology or radiology test results and one was caused by the misuse or malfunction of a device.

The Department of Health noted improvement in some categories. The lowest number of fall related deaths was reported since 2011, neonatal death or serious injury associated with labor and delivery in a low-risk pregnancy declined, and there were no reported deaths in the suicide/attempted suicide/self-harm category.