Police investigating shots fired at SW Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a shooting that happened in southwest Rochester Thursday night. 

Rochester Police said officers received multiple reports of gunshots, and responded to a home at 3884 Willow Ridge Dr. at 9:53 p.m.

A 19-year-old man who was at the mobile home that was shot at told officers he thought a pipe burst underneath the home at first, because he heard a bang and saw a hole in the kitchen floor. Officers found that someone had fired a gun from outside the home, and the bullet angled up into the floor. 

Police said officers found five or six bullet holes in the home, and casings were found outside. 

In addition to the 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were also inside at the time. No one was hurt. 

Police ask that anyone with information that might help in their investigation call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

