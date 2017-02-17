Rochester rivals unite against cancer

The eleventh annual fundraiser for Saint Baldrick's Foundation took place Saturday morning where people voluntarily shaved their heads. The foundation aims to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.More >>
The school was formerly known as Mayo Clinic college of medicine and science. But for students, that doesn't matter because they're about to enter the next chapter of their lives. It may be the end of a journey, but it's the beginning of a new adventure.More >>
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.More >>
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.More >>
There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter. Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening. It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night". Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad. Donning their evening best, upon arrival the ...More >>
The starting gun for the 2017 Stay Out of the Sun Run went off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lourdes High School, with all the proceeds going to skin cancer research. Plenty of Minnesotans will have fun in the sun this summer and Mayo Clinic is trying to educate people on how to do so safely. Nearly ten thousand people in the United States will die from melanoma this year, but there are ways to prevent yourself from becoming part of that statistic, including use of at least SPF 3...More >>
Law enforcement officers go in to work every day knowing the risks at hand.More >>
You may have seen a special red, white, and blue vehicle rolling down the streets of the Med City on Friday afternoon. It belongs to Bob Brock, a Vietnam War Veteran, who is touring the country and visiting VFW posts to thank veterans and promote patriotism.More >>
Friday Mayo Clinic announced a new policy in support of RST that requires all of their employees around the country to use the Rochester International Airport for business travels when flying in or out of Rochester.More >>
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
