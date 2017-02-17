Rochester rivals unite against cancer

A cross-town Rochester rivalry will come together Friday night, united by a common enemy - cancer.

Century High School boys and girls basketball teams will take on Mayo High School, with 100 percent of proceeds raised Friday night going to the American Cancer Society.

This is the 7th straight year for the Coaches vs. Cancer event. Similar events across the country have raised more than $100 million over the years.

Friday night's festivities will include a silent auction, $1 "Pop a Shot" at halftime, and a special cancer recognition ceremony between games.

The boys will start at 5:45 p.m., and the girls will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Century High School.