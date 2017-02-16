Come Friday, 9th Annual SocialICE may be more of a SocialSLUSH

With the temperatures on the rise, all the huge detailed ice bars at SocialICE might not be so huge. But nonetheless, Social ICE is officially underway.

This will be the 9th year has been in downtown Rochester.

Seven downtown bars, each with different themes for their ice carvings, will be serving up drinks through Saturday night.

Live DJs will also be playing throughout the event. Again, all entertainment will go on, no matter what happens to the ice.

Event goers can also win 5 different prizes, one being $200. All you have to do is post a photo from the event to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag SocialICE (#SocialICE).

And the entire event might be the fact that it's absolutely free!

Here's the list of participating bars with their theme:

Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar: The Great Gatsby

Pescara: The Little Mermaid

The Loop: Prince

Dooley's Pub: Beauty and the Beast

Martinis at the Kahler Grand: 8-bit Video Game

Kathy's Pub: Jurassic Pub

Chester's Kitchen & Bar: The Addams Family

Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 16th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17th: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.