Paws and Claws ask for help in locating two missing dogs

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Minnesota family is looking for help after their two dogs go missing.

According to the Rochester Paws and Claws Facebook page, the two dogs, Steadman and Norman went missing from their home near Preston. The shelter says the two are microchipped.

Paws and Claws asks if anyone has any information, to please contact them because they were adopted from the shelter.

