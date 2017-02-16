Iowa Senate approves collective bargaining bill - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Senate approves collective bargaining bill

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would greatly reduce negotiating power for public sector unions in the state.

The GOP-led chamber voted 29-21 Thursday, with all Democrats and an independent opposed. The vote followed lengthy debate in the chamber that started Wednesday morning and entered the next day.

The Republican-majority House approved the measure 53-47 about an hour earlier. The bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports the measure.

Legislative leaders used a rare procedural move to end debate early on the bill.

