Triton schools mourn death of youth wrestling coach

A community in Dodge County is mourning the death of a local wrestling coach.

Triton Community Education posted to its Facebook page Thursday youth wrestling coach Clayton Kodada died in a work related accident.

The post goes on to say, "Clayton positively influenced so many youth at Triton all the way up to the high school level. He was kind and giving to all. His passion and understanding for youth athletics will be missed but his legacy will carry on through them. Prayers for all."

The Triton Public Schools Superintendent said the district is supporting its students in this difficult time and making counselors available to anyone who needs someone to talk to.